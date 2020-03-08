QuickE: Bollywood Celebrates Women’s Day and More

Taapsee Pannu, Malaika Arora, Kangana Ranaut, Kareena Kapoor, Pooja Bedi and other celebrities took to social media to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Taapsee shared a photo of her female co-stars from Thappad, which included Dia Mirza and Ratna Pathak Shah, and asked fans to do their part to do their bit “towards the change you want to see”.

Read more on The Quint