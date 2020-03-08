QuickE: Bollywood Celebrates Women’s Day and More
1. Taapsee, Kareena, Malaika & B’wood Celebrate Women’s Day
Taapsee Pannu, Malaika Arora, Kangana Ranaut, Kareena Kapoor, Pooja Bedi and other celebrities took to social media to celebrate International Women’s Day.
Taapsee shared a photo of her female co-stars from Thappad, which included Dia Mirza and Ratna Pathak Shah, and asked fans to do their part to do their bit “towards the change you want to see”.
2. Hang My Head in Shame: Javed Reacts to Removal of Christ Statue
Javed Akhtar has condemned the removal of a statue of Jesus Christ from a hill near Bengaluru saying that although he is an atheist, the move made him hang his head in shame. "Although I am an atheist, I hang my head in shame as an Indian that near Bangalore a statue of Jesus was removed with a crane by the police following the orders of the Karnataka Govt," he tweeted.
3. Box Office: Tiger’s ‘Baaghi 3’ Sees Dip in Earnings on Day 2
Tiger Shroff-starrer Baaghi 3 saw a slight dip in earnings at the box office on day 2 after recording a fantastic start on opening day. It collected Rs 16.03 crore bringing its total collection over two days to Rs 33.53 crore. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, numbers are expected to increase on day 3 as well as the upcoming Holi holiday.
4. Ranveer Singh Recreates Kapil Dev’s Cup Winning Moment for ‘83’
A new still released by the makers of the film 83 shows Ranveer Singh recreating the iconic moment of Kapil Dev lifting the 1983 cricket world cup. The actor shared the photograph on his social media with #ThisIs83 Ranveer Singh plays the former Indian captain Kapil Dev in the sports film. 83 directed by Kabir Khan also co-stars Deepika Padukone as Romi Dev and Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani and Sahil Khattar.
5. Taimur Debuts on Kareena’s Instagram, ‘Steals’ Her Frame
Kareena Kapoor has finally created an official account for herself on Instagram a few days back. On Saturday, 7 March, morning she posted a second photo on Instagram, this time of her son Taimur. “The only one I will ever allow to steal my frame,” she captioned the pic. In the photo, shot by Avinash Gowariker, Taimur can be seen resting his head on Kareena's shoulder.
