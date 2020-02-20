QuickE: Ananya Joins Deverakonda’s Next; Rahman on Daughter
1. Confirmed: Ananya Panday Opposite Vijay Deverakonda in Dharma Film
On Thursday, Dharma Productions announced that Ananya Panday will be starring opposite Vijay Deverekonda in an upcoming film. They announced the news with images of Ananya and Vijay holding the script. The film is directed by Puri Jagannadh.
The caption reads, “Happy to welcome on board the gorgeous @ananyapanday for our Pan-India venture with @thedeverakonda directed by @purijagannadh, produced by @karanjohar, @charmmekaur & @apoorva1972. Let the madness begin @puriconnects #PCfilm #AnanyaPandayVijayDeverakonda”
Read more on The Quint
2. Exclusive: Rahman Responds to Those Questioning Daughter’s Attire
AR Rahman has said he “didn’t react at all” when he was called out by author Taslima Nasreen for “allowing” his daughter Khatija Rahman to wear a burqa. Speaking to The Quint, the music composer said that he trusted his daughter to handle herself. “I think what’s good is if we bring them up in a way that they (children) know our troubles, they know our problems. They know that they have to inherit the good and the bad from us. That’s it. And then, they are given free will and she did it and then I asked her, ‘What about the next question? Did you answer that?’ (She said) that’s it daddy, I am done,” he said.
Read more on The Quint
3. BB 13 Winner Sidharth Responds to Allegations of Show Being Rigged
Actor Sidharth Shukla is not bothered about all the noise around his Bigg Boss win as he says it doesn't matter to him because the people have given him immense love throughout the show. Shukla edged out Asim Riaz to emerge as the winner of season 13 of the reality show.
The makers of the show were accused of being biased towards the TV actor by social media users, including former Bigg Boss contestant and actor Kishwer Merchant, who called Shukla an “undeserving winner”.
When asked about the allegations, Shukla told PTI, “I just feel that's really sad that people feel that especially when they have been a part of it and know exactly how the show works.”
4. Kriti’s Look as Surrogate Mother Leaked from ‘Mimi’ Film Sets
Kriti Sanon has been cast as a surrogate mother in her upcoming film Mimi. A photo from the sets in which the actor can be seen in a blue and red salwar kameez and cradling a baby bump has surfaced on social media. In early February, Kriti had shared a photo of herself with the film crew and fellow cast members Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa, Supriya Pathak and Saie Tamhankar as they kicked off the second schedule of the shoot in Mandawa, Rajasthan.
Read more on The Quint
5. I Accept It: Yami Gautam Responds to ‘Bala’ Award Nomination
Actor Yami Gautam, who starred opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Bala, has taken to social media to respond to many of her fans who believe she should have received a nomination for her role in the film. She wrote about how she respected the jury’s decision and believed in herself. She wrote,“I feel compelled to express my views, in response to the countless messages that I’ve been receiving, for getting ‘overlooked’ and not being nominated for my performance in Bala.
Read more on The Quint
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )