QuickE: Ananya Joins Deverakonda’s Next; Rahman on Daughter

On Thursday, Dharma Productions announced that Ananya Panday will be starring opposite Vijay Deverekonda in an upcoming film. They announced the news with images of Ananya and Vijay holding the script. The film is directed by Puri Jagannadh.

The caption reads, “Happy to welcome on board the gorgeous @ananyapanday for our Pan-India venture with @thedeverakonda directed by @purijagannadh, produced by @karanjohar, @charmmekaur & @apoorva1972. ‪Let the madness begin‬ @puriconnects #PCfilm ‪#AnanyaPandayVijayDeverakonda”

