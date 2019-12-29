QuickE: Amitabh Bachchan Receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award & More

As the iconic film Maine Pyar Kiya turns 30, Bhagyashree’s son Abhimanyu Dassani and singer Shirley Setia took to social media to recreate a memorable scene from the film. Maine Pyar Kiya starred Salman Khan and Bhagyashree. It was the latter’s debut film. Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia are starring in upcoming film Nikamma.

Now, to take us all down the memory lane, Abhimanyu has recreated an iconic sequence from the classic. It’s the one that birthed the famous dialogue used even today, when Salman says “Dosti ka ek usool hai madam. No sorry, no thank you. (There’s only one rule of friendship madam. No sorry, no thank you.)”

