QuickE: Amitabh Bachchan Receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award & More
1. Amitabh Bachchan Honoured With the Dada Saheb Phalke Award
On 29 December, Amitabh Bachchan received the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Award for his contribution to Indian cinema. The legendary actor was awarded by the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. The award is named after the father of Indian cinema, Dhundiraj Govind Phalke. It is awarded by the government to those who have contributed immensely to Indian cinema. It is India's highest honour given in the field of cinematic art.
Watch more on The Quint.
2. Bhagyashree’s Son Abhimanyu Recreates Scene From ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’
As the iconic film Maine Pyar Kiya turns 30, Bhagyashree’s son Abhimanyu Dassani and singer Shirley Setia took to social media to recreate a memorable scene from the film. Maine Pyar Kiya starred Salman Khan and Bhagyashree. It was the latter’s debut film. Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia are starring in upcoming film Nikamma.
Now, to take us all down the memory lane, Abhimanyu has recreated an iconic sequence from the classic. It’s the one that birthed the famous dialogue used even today, when Salman says “Dosti ka ek usool hai madam. No sorry, no thank you. (There’s only one rule of friendship madam. No sorry, no thank you.)”
Watch it on The Quint
3. Janhvi Wraps up Gunjan Saxena Biopic, Calls It ‘Memorable’
Actor Janhvi Kapoor on Saturday took to Instagram to share an emotional message post the completion of the biopic on Gunjan Saxena, India’s first woman IAF chopper pilot.
Calling the experience, “memorable” and “special”, Janhvi wrote, “Spent two days trying to think of a caption that’ll do justice to what this experience has meant to me but nothing sums it up. It’s a film wrap and I feel blessed to have been on this special journey, and through it to find my best friend @sharansharma - like you say it’s all about the process; and I don’t think there will ever be one as pure, honest, adventurous and memorable as this one. Can’t wait for you guys to see it”
Read more on The Quint.
4. Good News for ‘Good Newwz’ at the BO with Rs 39.34 Cr in Two Days
Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani-starrer, Good Newwz is off to a good start at the box office. The film has witnessed a 30 percent jump on Saturday, earning Rs 21.78 crores.
According to the report in BoxofficeIndia.com, the romantic-comedy has earned Rs 17.50 crore in net collections at the box-office on the first day, 27 December. The total earnings of the Akshay-Kareena-Diljit-Kiara starrer stands at Rs 39.34 crores for two days.
Good Newwz has opened slightly lower than Akshay’s Diwali release Housefull 4, which made had made around Rs 18.85 crore on the opening day.
5. Akshay, Ajay, Ranveer Unite in ‘Sooryavanshi’: Watch Video
On the one year anniversary of his last cop film, Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh, director Rohit Shetty shared a video of the coming together of the three cop heroes of his cop universe in the next film Sooryavanshi, which will introduce Akshay Kumar as the new cop in Goa.
After the success of Ajay Devgn-starrer Singham franchise and Simmba, Rohit is all set to expand his cop universe with Akshay-starrer Sooryavanshi.
Watch it on The Quint.