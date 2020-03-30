QuickE: Kanika Pens Emotional Note; IPRS Offers Aid to Artistes
1. Kanika Pens Emotional Note After 4th Positive Test for COVID-19
Kanika Kapoor posted an emotional note on her Instagram account after testing positive for COVID-19 the fourth time on 29 March. The singer is currently undergoing treatment at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in Lucknow.
In the post, Kanika refuted rumours that she was in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) and said that she hoped her “next test is negative” and she can go back to her kids and family.
Read more on The Quint.
2. Javed Akhtar Headed IPRS Offers Financial Aid to 3000 Artistes
The Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS), has declared an emergency relief package, to support its members that are currently facing financial problems because of lack of work during the 21-day lockdown period in India, owing to the coronavirus pandemic.
Headed by lyricist Javed Akhtar, the IPRS will provide financial aid to around 3150 music composers and members across the country so their basic needs are met with for the next three weeks as the country continues to battle the spread of coronavirus.
Read more on The Quint.
3. John Krasinski Dons News Anchor Avtar, Delivers ‘Some Good News
American actor John Krasinki has complied a series of heartening moments and released an episode namely Some Good News on a YouTube channel he specifically launched for this.
He proceeded to say “Without question, we are all going through an incredibly trying time. But, through all the anxiety, through all the confusion, all the isolation (...) somehow, the human spirit still found a way to break through and blow us all away. Nowhere was that seen more powerfully than in the global healthcare community.”
Read more on The Quint.
4. Bollywood Contributes to Help Fight COVID-19, Donate to PM-CARES
As the world grapples with the novel coronavirus and its ubiquitous spread, scores of actors have made donations to contain it and help fight the paucity of resources.
From the Hindi film industry, Hema Malini and Hrithik Roshan have made donations. Hema Malini, who is also a Member of Parliament from the Mathura constituency, donated Rs 1 crore from the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) for mitigating the virus.
Read more on The Quint.
5. Sidharth-Rashami’s ‘Dil Se Dil Tak’ to Return on Colors
Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai-starrer Dil Se Dil Tak will be returning to Colors TV, for the period of nationwide lockdown. The show initially aired in 2017 and also starred actor Jasmin Bhasin. Announcing the show’s return on the 6 pm slot, the official handle of Colors TV tweeted, “Laut aaye hai aapke favourite Parth aur Shorvori phir ek baar. Dekhiye unki kahani, #DilSeDilTak mein Mon-Fri shaam 6 baje. @sidharth_shukla @TheRashamiDesai @jasminbhasin #DSDT”
Read more on The Quint.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)