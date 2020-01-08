This Is the Genre Ayushmann Wants to Star in Next
From Badhaai Ho to Article 15, Ayushmann Khurrana is earning a lot of praise for his versatility. Now, speaking to Mumbai Mirror, the actor revealed that he wants to star in an action film. Earlier, there were speculations that he will be reuniting with Anubhav Sinha for a spy film. “I have never starred in an action film, so I am looking forward to doing one. Anubhav and I are still discussing a film and we will make an announcement soon,” Ayushmann said.
Ayushmann also added that this is the right time to release Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, wherein he plays a gay protagonist. “I believe that India is ready for these kind of characters and cinema. The Supreme Court has legalised same-sex relationships and this is the right time for a story on the LGBTQ community.”
Some time back, the makers of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan confirmed
that Bhumi will have a special appearance in the film as they still consider her an integral part of the narrative.
Take a look from her cameo in the film:
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will tackle the story of a conservative family struggling to accept their son’s homosexuality. Ayushmann is set to return as the lead, playing what is still considered a brave role for male actors in Bollywood. The film is written and directed by Hitesh Kewalya. It will release on 21 February 2020.
The cast includes Ayushmann Khurrana as Kartik Singh, Gajraj Rao as Shankar Tripathi, Neena Gupta as Sunaina Tripathi, Pankhuri Awasthy as Kusum, Jitendra Kumar as Aman Tripathi, Manurishi Chadha as Chaman Tripathi, Sunita Rajwar as Champa Tripathi, Maanvi Gagroo as Goggle Tripathi, and Neeraj Singh as Keshav.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)