This Is the Genre Ayushmann Wants to Star in Next

Ayushmann also added that this is the right time to release Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, wherein he plays a gay protagonist. “I believe that India is ready for these kind of characters and cinema. The Supreme Court has legalised same-sex relationships and this is the right time for a story on the LGBTQ community.”

Some time back, the makers of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan confirmed

that Bhumi will have a special appearance in the film as they still consider her an integral part of the narrative.

