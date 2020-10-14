'Thappad', 'Kedarnath' Among Films to Re-Release This Week

After over seven months of being shut due to the coronavirus lockdown, cinema halls in most parts of the country are gearing to open from 15 October. While new releases haven't been announced yet, a number of movies are going to re-release.

The six big Bollywood films that will hit the theatres this Friday (16 October) are late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan's Kedarnath, Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan-starrer Tanhaji, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar, Taapsee Pannu's Thappad, Malang (starring Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor) and War, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.