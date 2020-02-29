Taapsee Pannu’s ‘Thappad’ Opens to Low Numbers on Day 1

The film has however been receiving glowing reviews from critics, who are also lauding Taapsee’s performance. A Hindustan Times review said, “A powerful and impactful film, Thappad makes you angry and uncomfortable, and, at the same time, it makes you question the everyday misogyny that you willingly ‘adjust to’ in real life. Director Anubhav Sinha refuses to normalise issues that are taken for granted in a regular setup, instead he asserts and reasserts that even if it is ‘just one slap’, why and how can a man get away with it so easily?”

Anna MM Vetticad of Firstpost said, “Precisely because of its chosen setting, Thappad is designed to make us uncomfortable about our milieu and compel us to introspect about our own complicity in patriarchy. It also shines a light on patriarchy and gender-based violence across class divides.”