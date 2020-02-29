Taapsee Pannu’s ‘Thappad’ Opens to Low Numbers on Day 1
Taapsee Pannu’s Thappad directed by Anubhav Sinha has opened to poor numbers on day 1 according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film collected 3.07 crore, but witnessed an upward trend in the evening and night shows according to Taran. He predicts that the numbers will only multiply over the next two days.
The film has however been receiving glowing reviews from critics, who are also lauding Taapsee’s performance. A Hindustan Times review said, “A powerful and impactful film, Thappad makes you angry and uncomfortable, and, at the same time, it makes you question the everyday misogyny that you willingly ‘adjust to’ in real life. Director Anubhav Sinha refuses to normalise issues that are taken for granted in a regular setup, instead he asserts and reasserts that even if it is ‘just one slap’, why and how can a man get away with it so easily?”
Anna MM Vetticad of Firstpost said, “Precisely because of its chosen setting, Thappad is designed to make us uncomfortable about our milieu and compel us to introspect about our own complicity in patriarchy. It also shines a light on patriarchy and gender-based violence across class divides.”
In an interview with Bombay Times, Taapsee said that her co-star Pavail Gulati, who plays her husband in the film, was so nervous while shooting the scene in which he slaps her at a party, that it took him seven takes to get the shot right.
She explained that director Anubhav Sinha and the crew had decided early on that the slap wouldn’t be staged. “Sir (director Anubhav Sinha) had very clearly said, ‘You have to hit her in real.’ I kept telling him to just hit me properly the first time around, otherwise we would have to do retakes,” she said.
Thappad has been co-written by Mrunmayee Lagoo along with Anubhav Sinha. The film also stars Pavail Gulati, Ratna Pathak Shah and Kumud Mishra.
