Taapsee, Tahir Bhasin's 'Looop Lapeta' to Hit Screens on This Date

Actors Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin have announced the release date of their film Looop Lapeta. The film has been slated to hit screens on 22 October.



Posting a 12-second announcement video, they asked fans to "brace" themselves for the comic thriller.



"Brace yourself to meet Savi and Satya..... #LooopLapeta in theatres this October 22, 2021, a comic thriller we rarely get !" posted Taapsee.