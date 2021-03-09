Taapsee, Tahir Bhasin's 'Looop Lapeta' to Hit Screens on This Date
The film is directed by Aakash Bhatia.
Actors Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin have announced the release date of their film Looop Lapeta. The film has been slated to hit screens on 22 October.
Posting a 12-second announcement video, they asked fans to "brace" themselves for the comic thriller.
"Brace yourself to meet Savi and Satya..... #LooopLapeta in theatres this October 22, 2021, a comic thriller we rarely get !" posted Taapsee.
Tahir wrote: "Get ready for the ride of your 'life' with Savi and Satya... #LooopLapeta in theatres on October 22, 2021!"
Taapsee has been treating her fans regularly with stills and snippets from the film.
Directed by Aakash Bhatia, the film is a Hindi adaptation of the 1998 German movie Run Lola Run.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.