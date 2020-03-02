Box-Office: Taapsee Pannu-Starrer ‘Thappad’ Picks Up On Sunday

Taapsee Pannu-starrer Thappad has collected a total of Rs 14.66 crore over its first weekend in India. The film directed by Anubhav Sinha has received very good reviews and its box-office collections rose over Saturday and Sunday due to word-of-mouth. Thappad’s Sunday collections are reported to be around Rs 6.54 crore. Here’s a look at the film’s daily collections over the weekend: