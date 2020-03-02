Box-Office: Taapsee Pannu-Starrer ‘Thappad’ Picks Up On Sunday
Taapsee Pannu-starrer Thappad has collected a total of Rs 14.66 crore over its first weekend in India. The film directed by Anubhav Sinha has received very good reviews and its box-office collections rose over Saturday and Sunday due to word-of-mouth. Thappad’s Sunday collections are reported to be around Rs 6.54 crore. Here’s a look at the film’s daily collections over the weekend:
Thappad Box-Office Weekend
- Friday - Rs 3.07 crore
- Saturday - Rs 5.05 crore
- Sunday - Rs 6.54 crore
Total : Rs 14.66 crore
Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the latest box-office figures of Thappad on Monday morning.
With Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3 coming up on Friday, Thappad will have to make the most of the next four days.
