Would Relate Directly to Award Show Stories 2013 Onwards: Taapsee

In his article, Shekhar Gupta wrote about actors and filmmakers throwing tanrums and threatening to boycott the awards if not given an award. He wrote that Hrithik Roshan did not, at first accept an award for Krrish as his father Rakesh Roshan, who was the film’s director, wasn’t given an award.

He further mentions that while Hrithik did eventually relent and accepted the award, he boycotted the post-awards star party.

He also recalled similar experiences with Karan Johar when My Name is Khan wasn't nominated for any category and with Zoya Akhtar during Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. He wrote that Katrina Kaif too, refused to perform minutes before her performance as she broke down due to not receiving any award.

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli too tweeted, agreeing with the facts.