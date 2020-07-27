Would Relate Directly to Award Show Stories 2013 Onwards: Taapsee
She agreed with journalist Shekhar Gupta's article about his first hand experience with Screen Awards.
Reacting to veteran journalist Shekhar Gupta's article on his first hand experience of managing Screen Swards when he was with The Indian Express, Taapsee Pannu said that she 'would have directly related to any award show stories 2013 onwards.'
In his article, Shekhar Gupta wrote about actors and filmmakers throwing tanrums and threatening to boycott the awards if not given an award. He wrote that Hrithik Roshan did not, at first accept an award for Krrish as his father Rakesh Roshan, who was the film’s director, wasn’t given an award.
He further mentions that while Hrithik did eventually relent and accepted the award, he boycotted the post-awards star party.
He also recalled similar experiences with Karan Johar when My Name is Khan wasn't nominated for any category and with Zoya Akhtar during Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. He wrote that Katrina Kaif too, refused to perform minutes before her performance as she broke down due to not receiving any award.
Filmmaker Kunal Kohli too tweeted, agreeing with the facts.
