Let the Law Decide: Swara Bhasker Comes Out in Support of Rhea

Rhea Chakraborty filed a fresh petition in the Supreme Court, alleging that media trial and attempts are being made to already pronounce her guilty for the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Soon after, actor Swara Bhasker has come out to support Rhea on social media and said, "Let the law decide."

"Rhea is being subjected to a bizarre & dangerous media trial fuel led by hugely problematic impulses of mob justice. I hope the Hon’ble #SupremeCourt will pay heed & take fake news spinners & conspiracy theorists like Repooplic, Poopindia & others to task. Let the law decide," read Swara's tweet.