Let the Law Decide: Swara Bhasker Comes Out in Support of Rhea
Rhea has filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the 'media trial'.
Rhea Chakraborty filed a fresh petition in the Supreme Court, alleging that media trial and attempts are being made to already pronounce her guilty for the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.
Soon after, actor Swara Bhasker has come out to support Rhea on social media and said, "Let the law decide."
"Rhea is being subjected to a bizarre & dangerous media trial fuel led by hugely problematic impulses of mob justice. I hope the Hon’ble #SupremeCourt will pay heed & take fake news spinners & conspiracy theorists like Repooplic, Poopindia & others to task. Let the law decide," read Swara's tweet.
Rhea has said in her affidavit that Sushant's case is being blown out of proportion because of the upcoming Bihar elections and also an FIR was filed in Bihar because the Chief Minister got involved in the matter. She also claimed that the registration of an FIR by Sushant's father was without jurisdiction, adding that even though the investigation on the Patna FIR has been transferred to CBI, it is Mumbai police which alone has jurisdictions to probe Rajput's death.
