Sushmita's Brother Rajeev Shares First Look From Debut Film 'Iti'

Published20 Jul 2020, 08:43 AM IST
Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev has recently taken to social media to share the first look from his debut film Iti - Can You Solve Your Own Murder? In a poster Rajeev shared on Instagram, he can be seen sitting in a car. Rajeev will be essaying the role of Rohit Vardhan in the film.

“Life is a first impression. You get one shot at it. Make it everlasting ...Presenting #rohitvardhan to all of you @visalmisra @ikussum @keyurpandya19 @sanjeetyermal @d_reshabh @vivekoberoi”, Rajeev wrote. The film is said to be a murder mystery and will be made under Vivek Oberoi’s home banner, in collaboration with Mandiraa Entertainment.

Iti is expected to go on floors around September-October.

