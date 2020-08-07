Sushant's Last Call Was to a Producer on New Film, Suggest Records
The investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death is currently underway.
Call records of Sushant Singh Rajput suggest that the actor had spoken to a well-known Bollywood director and producer about a new film script on 13 June, a day before he died by suicide. Sushant reportedly held a conference call to discuss about his new project, sources told The Quint.
The call records also suggest that on 13 June, Sushant received five calls between 2:15 pm to 2:30 pm. The calls were from a talent manager. Sources have also said that four people had attended the conference call.
We have also learnt from the records that there was no communication between Rhea Chakraborty and her partner Sushant between 8 June and 14 June. Sources have also said that Sushant was very positive and happy about the new project and he was looking forward to starting work soon.
After the conference call, there were no incoming or outgoing calls from Sushant's number. As per our information, a statement of the talent manager has been recorded by the Mumbai Police.
Currently, the CBI is set to investigate the matter. They have filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, her family members and others related to the case.
Sushant passed away on 14 June.
