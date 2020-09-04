Sushant's Death Used To Defame Film Industry: Producers' Guild
The guild writes an open letter, urging the media not to use Sushant's tragic death to slander the industry.
The Producers' Guild of India has written an open letter in support of the Indian film industry. The letter begins by saying, "The last few months have seen relentless attacks on the reputation of the Indian film industry across all media. The tragic death of a promising young star has been used by some as a tool to defame and slander the film industry and its members".
The guild says that a "picture has been painted" that the film industry is a terrible place for outsiders, "a place that treats those who dare to enter it with contempt and derision; a murky den of substance abuse and criminality".
The body adds that such allegations are not true. While admitting that the industry has its imperfections and there should be an honest effort to improve, the guild says in the letter, "the film industry employs hundreds of thousands of people, boosts travel and tourism and is one of the most important sources of soft power for India across the world. It has entertained hundreds of millions of people for over a century and has brought joy, honour and glory to the nation"
Adding that talent from across the country is welcomed with open arms and India is one of the few countries to boast of a local film industry, the letter states,
"The industry has contributed generously to national causes in times of need, and has readily offered its resources - name recognition, time and funds - whenever called upon to do so, and often even without having to be called upon".
The Producers' Guild continues that it is mindful of the fact that a number of aspiring actors have faced innumerable hardships and disappointment while trying to carve out a career and it respects one's personal experiences. However, it states in the letter, "But that is no different from the challenges and obstacles faced by new entrants in any field that they are not born into - be it politics, law, business, medicine or the media".
The guild says that there are scores of talented people who have come from outside and made a mark in the film industry. It also explains that those born in the industry have the advantage of a first break, but ultimately it's the individual's hard work that takes him/her forward.
The letter signs off by stating that aspirants should not fall for clickbait journalism and judge the industry by some news articles.
