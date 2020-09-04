Sushant's Death Used To Defame Film Industry: Producers' Guild

The Producers' Guild continues that it is mindful of the fact that a number of aspiring actors have faced innumerable hardships and disappointment while trying to carve out a career and it respects one's personal experiences. However, it states in the letter, "But that is no different from the challenges and obstacles faced by new entrants in any field that they are not born into - be it politics, law, business, medicine or the media".

The guild says that there are scores of talented people who have come from outside and made a mark in the film industry. It also explains that those born in the industry have the advantage of a first break, but ultimately it's the individual's hard work that takes him/her forward.

The letter signs off by stating that aspirants should not fall for clickbait journalism and judge the industry by some news articles.