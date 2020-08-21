Sushant Case: CBI Meets Mumbai Cops, Questions Actor's Cook

The Mumbai Police will also hand over the forensic and autopsy reports, spot punchnama report, three mobile phones belonging to Sushant and the clothes he was wearing on the day the incident took place. The mobile CDR analysis, case diary of Bandra police, the blanket, bedsheets on the late actor's bed, mug and other evidence will also be passed on to the CBI.

As of now, Sushant's diaries and case documents are in CBI SIT's custody. The diaries were collected from Sushant's house in Bandra & farmhouse in Lonawala. The laptop which contains the probe details of Mumbai Police, photographs, videos and autopsy report have also been given to the CBI.