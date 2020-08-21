Sushant Case: CBI Meets Mumbai Cops, Questions Actor's Cook
The CBI has reached Mumbai to investigate the case.
A day after being directed by the Supreme Court, to investigate the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a team from Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrived in Mumbai on Thursday, 20 August, evening to initiate the probe.
The CBI has reached the Bandra police station to meet the cops. The officers will meet the Station House Officer and the Investigating Officer for handover of all the 56 statements recorded by people summoned by the Mumbai Police.
The Mumbai Police will also hand over the forensic and autopsy reports, spot punchnama report, three mobile phones belonging to Sushant and the clothes he was wearing on the day the incident took place. The mobile CDR analysis, case diary of Bandra police, the blanket, bedsheets on the late actor's bed, mug and other evidence will also be passed on to the CBI.
As of now, Sushant's diaries and case documents are in CBI SIT's custody. The diaries were collected from Sushant's house in Bandra & farmhouse in Lonawala. The laptop which contains the probe details of Mumbai Police, photographs, videos and autopsy report have also been given to the CBI.
As per a report by NDTV, the CBI team has questioned a staff member of the actor. Sushant's cook, who is among the key witnesses has been questioned by the CBI officers.
The report also states that Sushant Singh Rajput's staff was questioned at the office of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Air Force Guest House in Santa Cruz.
The 10-member team is led by Superintendent of Police (SP) Nupur Prasad.
(With inputs from NDTV)
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.