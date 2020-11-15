Diljit Dosanjh, Manoj Bajpayee at First Premiere Since COVID-19

Finally, it looks like life is getting back on track as we are slowly stepping out. I recently got an invite for the first press show in 8 months for a new Hindi film in Mumbai, and was thrilled about it. What better excuse than work to step out and so I did.

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is the first fresh release in theatres since March. The film starring Diljit Dosanjh, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Manoj Bajpayee is a satirical comedy drama. And it feels good to say that you can (once again) catch this film in a theatre near you.

Coming back to me attending this press show... well, it was an experience. First because I took the Mumbai local after months and it took me less than 20 minutes to reach Andheri from Dahisar. Secondly, I managed to get a rickshaw at Andheri station in a record-breaking time!