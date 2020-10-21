Manoj & Diljit Caught in a Chase in Suraj Par Mangal Bhari Trailer
'Suraj Par Mangal Bhari' all set for release on 13 November.
Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer Suraj Par Mangal Bhari is all set for its Diwali release. The trailer for the film dropped on YouTube as the film releases on 13 November.
Directed by Abhishek Sharma, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari promises some genuine laughs.
Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is said to be a comedy film about a wedding detective on the hunt which soon turns into a hilarious chase game between Manoj Bajpayee's charcter Mangal and Diljit Dosanjh who plays Suraj. The film is a slice of life story set in the 90s.
Actor Manoj Bajpayee took to Twitter to share the news. He wrote, "Attention! If you're looking for a suitable bride, then he has his eyes on you! 👀"
The film’s ensemble cast includes Annu Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Nehha Pendse, Manuj Sharma, Neeraj Sood, Abhishek Banerjee, Vijay Raaz, Karishma Tanna, Vanshikha Sharma amongst others.
