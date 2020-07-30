SC Refuses to Entertain PIL Seeking CBI Probe Into Sushant's Death
Sushant passed away on 14 June.
The Supreme Court has refused to entertain a PIL seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, ANI reported.
Some time back, Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty had written to Amit Shah, requesting for a CBI investigation. "Respected @amitshahofficial sir ,I’m sushant Singh Rajputs girlfriend Rhea chakraborty, it is now over a month since his sudden demise .I have complete faith in the government , however in the interest of justice , I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter . I only want to understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step.Yours sincerely Rhea Chakraborty", she posted on Instagram
On the other hand, an FIR has been filed in Patna against Rhea based on a complaint by Sushant's father. Rhea has been accused of abetment to suicide.
A team of Bihar police has reached Mumbai to begin their investigation. As per a report by ANI, the cops have questioned Sushant's sister and also visited the bank to find out details of transactions that was made.
