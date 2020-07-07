SRK to Collaborate With Rajkumar Hirani for Film on Immigration?
The film will reportedly be shot in Punjab and Canada.
It's been a while since we have seen Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen. After Zero, the actor had taken a sabbatical, and since then there have been a number of speculations about his next project.
Now, according to a report by Mumbai Mirror, Shah Rukh has finalised a social comedy about immigration, to be directed by Rajkumar Hirani.
A source told the publication that the film will be shot in Punjab and Canada. "Like most Rajkumar Hirani films, this too will be dealing with a globally relevant issue treated with a dose of humour. Though SRK has played characters from Punjab before, this one will be totally different. He is also growing his hair for the part", the source added.
The source also said that the script has been written by Kanika Dhillon and Hirani, with Abhijat Joshi overseeing it. "The movie was supposed to go on floors in August, but the coronavirus outbreak has disrupted all plans. Some final touches to the script are being given. However, since a large part of the movie will be shot outdoors, the team is waiting for things to get back to normal".
Apart from this project with Rajkumar Hirani, buzz is also that Shah Rukh is interested in a movie helmed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. He is considering another project with Sidharth Anand. This is not the end.
There's chatter about SRK will be producing a film on the incident of the abuse of minor girls at a Muzaffarpur shelter home. It will reportedly be based on the Muzaffarpur shelter home mass abuse case of 2018. It will be helmed by Pulkit, who has previously directed a show on Subhas Chandra Bose and the 2017 film Maroon.
Meanwhile, Shah Rukh has two extended cameos. He will be essaying the role of a journalist in R Madhavan's Rocketry and will play a scientist in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.
