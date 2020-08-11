Sooraj Pancholi Files Plaint Over Being Linked to Sushant's Death

Actor Sooraj Pancholi has filed a complaint at the Versova Police Station over he being linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death, reported ANI.

The actor has alleged harassment due to reports linking him to the suicides of Disha Salian and then Sushant.

According to a Bombay Times report, a source close to the actor said, “Sooraj has been harassed since Sushant and Disha’s deaths, owing to fake news that was carried by sections of media, social media, and YouTube. He has filed a complaint against certain media houses, Youtubers, and certain people who have been spreading fake news and conspiracy theories on Facebook. He wants the rumor mongers to be accountable for the mental harassment caused to him, and also, they must prove the baseless charges leveled against him.”