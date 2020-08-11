Sooraj Pancholi Files Plaint Over Being Linked to Sushant's Death
Many reports claimed a connection between the actor and Sushant & Disha Salian's death.
Actor Sooraj Pancholi has filed a complaint at the Versova Police Station over he being linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death, reported ANI.
The actor has alleged harassment due to reports linking him to the suicides of Disha Salian and then Sushant.
According to a Bombay Times report, a source close to the actor said, “Sooraj has been harassed since Sushant and Disha’s deaths, owing to fake news that was carried by sections of media, social media, and YouTube. He has filed a complaint against certain media houses, Youtubers, and certain people who have been spreading fake news and conspiracy theories on Facebook. He wants the rumor mongers to be accountable for the mental harassment caused to him, and also, they must prove the baseless charges leveled against him.”
Recently, Sooraj had shared a screenshot of one such report to point out that the picture used was a fake. “Is this the media we are supposed to trust?? That girl in the picture which was clicked in 2016 is not “Disha Salian” that is my friend @agaur21 (Anushri Gaur) who doesn’t even live in India .. Please stop brainwashing people and PLEASE stop harassing me and dragging me into this ! Start being responsible of your actions as it can ruin someone’s life ! I have said this before and I’m saying it again “I have never met or spoken to Disha Salian in my life”
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.