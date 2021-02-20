Captain Vikram Batra Biopic ‘Shershaah’ To Release in July

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani-starrer Shershaah based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee army captain Vikram Batra will release on 2 July. The film written by Sandeep Srivastava is co-produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and directed by debutant Vishnu Varadhan. Sidharth reportedly plays a double role in the film as Vikram Batra and his twin brother Vishal.

The release date was announced by the team including the actor on Saturday morning.