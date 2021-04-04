Shraddha-Starrer 'Chaalbaaz in London' a Nod to Sridevi's Film

"This will be my first-ever double role and it will definitely be challenging for any actor," Shraddha said in a statement.

She added: "It's a great opportunity and a learning experience for me to work with Pankaj sir who has entertained us for so many years."



Parashar said, "Shraddha is like magic on screen. I believe she is going to blow away audiences with her double role. For me, there is nobody better than her for a film like Chaalbaaz In London".



The film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan.

