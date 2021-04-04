Shraddha-Starrer 'Chaalbaaz in London' a Nod to Sridevi's Film
Chaalbaaz in London director Pankaj Parashar had also helmed Sridevi's hit film.
Shraddha Kapoor will feature in a double role for the first time in Pankaj Parashar's upcoming film Chaalbaaz In London.
Parashar had directed late superstar Sridevi in the 1989 comedy hit Chaalbaaz. The film cast Sridevi as long-lost twins.
Shraddha took to Instagram to share a small teaser.
"This will be my first-ever double role and it will definitely be challenging for any actor," Shraddha said in a statement.
She added: "It's a great opportunity and a learning experience for me to work with Pankaj sir who has entertained us for so many years."
Parashar said, "Shraddha is like magic on screen. I believe she is going to blow away audiences with her double role. For me, there is nobody better than her for a film like Chaalbaaz In London".
The film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan.
