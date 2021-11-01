Shooting of Nushrratt Bharuccha Film Paused After Crew Tests COVID Positive
The filming schedule will now commence on 27 November
The shooting of actor Nushrratt Bharuccha-starrer Janhit Mein Jaari has been paused after four members of the crew tested COVID-19 positive. The shooting had commenced on 26 October this year in Gwalior.
Following the incident, the makers have decided to isolate everyone immediately. They also sent everyone back home.
The filming schedule will now commence on 27 November, after the two-week quarantine for everyone present on the sets, and the film is scheduled to be completed by 12 December.
Earlier, the shooting was paused after Nushrratt sprained her leg while filming a Holi song in October. Janhit Mein Jaari also stars Anud Dhaka, Annu Kapoor and Paritosh Tripathi in key roles.
Written by Raaj Shandilyaa and directed by debutant, Jai Bantu Singh, the film is produced by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Think Ink Picturez in association with Shree Raghav Entertainment LLP.
