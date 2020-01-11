Chhapaak Vs Tanhaji or Congress Vs BJP, Free Tickets for Everyone

While the political issues in the country rage on and while the heated debates continue over CAA and NRC, its Bollywood that’s being talked about a lot, the two films that released on Friday, 10 January. And depending on which party you support, you could also get free movie tickets too.

The Congress recently gave away Chhapaak movie tickets to show support towards actor Deepika Padukone, whose film is being shunned by BJP leaders, for showing solidarity with JNU students. On the other hand, the BJP is giving free tickets to Tanhaji and asking people to boycott Chhapaak.