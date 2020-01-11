Chhapaak Vs Tanhaji or Congress Vs BJP, Free Tickets for Everyone
While the political issues in the country rage on and while the heated debates continue over CAA and NRC, its Bollywood that’s being talked about a lot, the two films that released on Friday, 10 January. And depending on which party you support, you could also get free movie tickets too.
The Congress recently gave away Chhapaak movie tickets to show support towards actor Deepika Padukone, whose film is being shunned by BJP leaders, for showing solidarity with JNU students. On the other hand, the BJP is giving free tickets to Tanhaji and asking people to boycott Chhapaak.
Shashi Tharoor in a press conference said, “So, we are showing solidarity to her (Deepika Padukone) by giving tickets to college students. We do not want anyone to be boycotted because of showing courage to stand with the students.”
Chhapaak has been declared tax-free in Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.
Heading to the theatres this weekend? Choose your political party wisely and you might get a free ticket for the film of your choice.
