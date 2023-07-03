'Satyaprem Ki Katha' Box Office Day 4: Kartik-Kiara Film Collects Over Rs 38Cr

Sameer Vidwans' Satyaprem Ki Katha is performing quite well at the box office. The film stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Supriya Pathak and Gajraj Rao in lead roles. As per a report by industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 9.25 crore, Rs 7 crore and Rs 10.10 crore in the first three days. It then reportedly minted a whopping Rs 12 crore on its first Sunday. The romantic drama has, till now, collected Rs 38.35 crore at the box office.