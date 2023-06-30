Satyaprem Ki Katha Box Office Day 1: Kartik-Kiara Film Mints 9 Crore

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's romantic drama film Satyaprem Ki Katha released in theatres on Thursday, 29 June and minted a decent collection of around ₹9 crore on its opening day. The film was released on the occasion of the Eid al-Adha holiday.
According to a report by Box Office India, the romantic drama film collected an estimated ₹8.5 -9 crore on Thursday. However, the report added that it remains to be seen how the film performs on day 2 as it is a working day and not a holiday.
The film is directed by Sameer Vidwans, it also stars Supriya Pathak, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant and Shikha Talsania in pivotal roles.
The film marks Kartik and Kaira's second film together, they reunite after their successful venture as the lead of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Bhool Bhulaiyaa was a major success. It collected around Rs 14 crore on day 1.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)