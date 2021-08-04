Ranveer Singh To Star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Baiju Bawra’?
Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have earlier worked together in Ram Leela, Bajirao-Mastani, and Padmaavat.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a filmmaker who engages his audience, and they watch his films with intent. The acclaimed director's upcoming film Baiju Bawra has been a topic of discussion recently.
Ranveer Kapoor has reportedly been finalised for the project. A source told ETimes, "It is Ranveer Singh who has been finalised. An official announcement is in the offing, but yes, a few modalities yet remain to be worked out. Probably post all that, Bhansali will declare. But as things stand today, it is Ranveer."
Earlier, there were reports that Ranbir Kapoor was first considered to play the lead in Baiju Bawra. A while after that, Kartik Aaryan was spotted in Bhansali’s office and word was out that he was considered as well.
After reports claimed that Ranbir had been approached and refused the role, a sources told Bollywood Hungama, "Ranbir has not been offered Baiju Bawra. The only time Ranbir turned down a role in a Bhansali film was when he was offered Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai starrer Guzaarish. Bhansali offered him the role that was eventually played by Aditya Roy Kapur.”
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajju Bawra stared being widely discussed after rumours surfaced that Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Alia Batt might join the project.
Ranveer Singh has multiple projects lined up including Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi, Kabir Khan directorial 83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and Cirkus.
