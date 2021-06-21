No United Front to Challenge Govt Censoring Films: Sanjay Gupta

Sanjay Gupta is the rare filmmaker who chose to come on record on his reservations about the government having the power to re-examine certified films. While I did get in touch with several directors for a reaction, many chose to respond to me at a personal level calling the move either "not surprising" or "crazy" but chose to not given an official response. I asked Gupta if there was a fear factor at play in the industry and he brought up how there were no protests when the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT) was abolished recently either.

"This is not even defence. It's a wrong move, it's incorrect, it should not be done but it's being done and nobody is going to say a word about it. You know before this also there is something else that happened and nobody spoke. They had revoked the whole concept of a revising committee. See, there was a method that was put into place.Your archaic 1940s sedition laws which should have been gone are not going. There are 6 people (in the CBFC) who sit and watch a movie and they pass a judgement. But then you had an option to challenge those 6 and go to a revising committee which is a far more evolved body. So, why is that right being taken away from us? And now on top of that you've brought this," explains Gupta.

The filmmaker wonders how the already overburdened Indian courts will have the time to hear arguments regarding the censorship or release of a film in the absence of the FCAT. "Now we are at the mercy of those 6 people who watch the movie and if we have a problem we have to take it to the High Court. As it is the courts are full, they have a backlog of cases from 20-30 years and lakhs of cases. How do we expect the judge to drop really pending important cases. Somebody's life may be more important than the release of a film. Somebody's business going down under would be more important than the release of a film. But the point is as producers we've invested tons of money, we've borrowed, we've made our films, the films come with an expiry date," states Gupta.