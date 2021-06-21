No United Front to Challenge Govt Censoring Films: Sanjay Gupta
Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta reacts to the government proposing power to re-examine certified films.
Reacting to the central government seeking public opinion on the latest draft of its Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which proposes to bring back "revisionary powers" over the ruling of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), filmmaker Sanjay Gupta said that he had no hopes that the film industry would challenge the move.
Gupta began by questioning the logic behind the government's proposal. "Why are the films being re-examined in the first place? Isn't the chairman of the CBFC, the regional officers also people appointed by the government? What is this? This is nothing but gaining further control, so that even after the film is released, they can still just go after us and say - 'you know what, take it off'."
In 2000, the Karnataka High Court struck down the centre's power to re-examine and certify films cleared by the CBFC and the Supreme Court upheld the High Court''s decision. Gupta, who has been a part of the Hindi film industry for over 27 years, asked why the government was contravening the SC verdict. "There was a reason that this was discontinued in 2000. The Supreme Court had then passed a judgement, so basically what they are doing here is revoking the judgement of the Supreme Court. Well, as long as they have majority power, they will keep doing all these stupid things."
"What is sad is that we from the business, nobody is challenging them or protesting. Ideally the producer's body should move the court, asking - why are you doing this?".Sanjay Gupta, Filmmaker
Gupta, whose last film Mumbai Saga released in theatres in March this year, also states that the industry is not likely to challenge the government's move. "I don't have any hopes from the industry. I don't think anyone will do anything about it. Till the issue doesn't come to bite their ass, they will not do anything. We are probably the only industry where we have 4 to 5 difference producers' associations who even within themselves are at loggerheads. There is no united front."
Giving the recent demonising of the film industry by mainstream news channels after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput as an example, Gupta asks, "It took them a year to go to court against TV channels, what happened about that? How aggressively have they chased that? Which channel has apologised?"
"In the last one year Bollywood has been converted into a bad word. They (news channels) have taken us back to the 30s, ke film industry mein kaam karne wale kothewalon ke saath equate hote thhe. Kids can't be proud to say they are working in Bollywood any more," says Gupta.
Sanjay Gupta is the rare filmmaker who chose to come on record on his reservations about the government having the power to re-examine certified films. While I did get in touch with several directors for a reaction, many chose to respond to me at a personal level calling the move either "not surprising" or "crazy" but chose to not given an official response. I asked Gupta if there was a fear factor at play in the industry and he brought up how there were no protests when the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT) was abolished recently either.
"This is not even defence. It's a wrong move, it's incorrect, it should not be done but it's being done and nobody is going to say a word about it. You know before this also there is something else that happened and nobody spoke. They had revoked the whole concept of a revising committee. See, there was a method that was put into place.Your archaic 1940s sedition laws which should have been gone are not going. There are 6 people (in the CBFC) who sit and watch a movie and they pass a judgement. But then you had an option to challenge those 6 and go to a revising committee which is a far more evolved body. So, why is that right being taken away from us? And now on top of that you've brought this," explains Gupta.
The filmmaker wonders how the already overburdened Indian courts will have the time to hear arguments regarding the censorship or release of a film in the absence of the FCAT. "Now we are at the mercy of those 6 people who watch the movie and if we have a problem we have to take it to the High Court. As it is the courts are full, they have a backlog of cases from 20-30 years and lakhs of cases. How do we expect the judge to drop really pending important cases. Somebody's life may be more important than the release of a film. Somebody's business going down under would be more important than the release of a film. But the point is as producers we've invested tons of money, we've borrowed, we've made our films, the films come with an expiry date," states Gupta.
Gupta who has mainly been associated with mainstream non-controversial films such as Aatish, Kaante, Shootout at Wadala, Kaabil and Mumbai Saga is unlikely to be affected by the government's overt control over film censorship, "Though my films have had issues with the CBFC, we've always worked a way out. I've never had to face a problem where one of my films have had to go to the revising committee. But also I do not make content which kind of... I just make regular commercial films which you can enjoy at home, so I don't get into that spot," he says.
It's the other filmmakers who may want to make content that speaks truth to power that he's batting for,"Why are you taking away that right from filmmakers who want to tell stronger stories?" Gupta asks. And that's a question that the film industry should be collectively asking.
