Close friend of Sushant Singh Rajput, Sandip Ssingh, has taken to social media to release the poster of his directorial debut Vande Bharatam, that Sushant was closely associated with. Mourning the loss of the actor, Sandip said that Sushant had promised he would act in the film and both will produce the movie together.In the poster, we can see Sushant's face in the backdrop, as the colours of the flag are spread across.Your Love Was Pure: Sandip Tells Ankita in Tribute to SushantIn the post, Sandip wrote, "You made me a promise. We, the Bihari brothers, will one day rule this industry and be the inspiration/support system for all young dreamers like you and me bhai. You promised me that my directorial debut will be with you. Raaj Shaandilyaa wrote this and we were to produce this together."Though the project didn't take off as planned, Sandip said he will make the film as a tribute to Sushant. "I promise you this... I will make this film! And it will be a tribute to the loving memory of SSR who inspired millions and gave them hope that anything is possible! Just dream it and believe it!,"Sandip had earlier posted a long note in memory of Sushant, who died by suicide on 14 June. In that he had referred to the late actor's former partner Ankita Lokhande, saying only she could have saved him because her love was pure.Salman Khan Tweets in Support of Sushant Singh Rajput's Fans