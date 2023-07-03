Sandeep Reddy Vanga Reveals Why Animal's Release Date Has Been Pushed

Sandeep said, "Why are we not being able to release the film on 11 August? The only reason is the quality. It might sound like a generic reply but the fact is only the quality... For example, there are seven songs in the film, when seven songs multiply into five languages it becomes 35 songs. Thirty five songs, different set of lyricists, different set of singers, it's going to take a little more time than what I had actually planned for."

He also said, "I have lately realised or else I wouldn't have released the pre-teaser. Thank you so much for the pre-teaser response. A few of them said it will not be in the film, but it will be there in the film..."

Coming back to the music Sandeep further said, "The kind of lyrical value that we have achieved in Hindi, I need to give the same kind of value in all different languages. For that, I really need to spend energy and time to get into all different languages. When it gets released in all different languages, I don't want to give the feeling that it's a Hindi-dubbed Tamil film, Hindi-dubbed Telugu film. It has to be like the regional cinema."

Apart from Ranbir, Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles.