Sam Manekshaw's Biopic, Starring Vicky Kaushal, Gets a Title
The film is directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala
Director Meghna Gulzar and Producer Ronnie Screwvala's highly anticipated film Sam Bahadur has finally been announced. It stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role and is a biopic of Sam Manekshaw, India's first army Officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal. Check out the announcement here:
The announcement was made today on the occasion of Manekshaw's birth anniversary. He was one of the most prominent figures that led India to the 1971 Indo-Pak victory, which led to the formation of Bangladesh.
The movie was already making the rounds in a lot of conversations since most people found Kaushal's resemblance to Manekshaw uncanny.
In a statement, Kaushal said "I had always heard stories about Sam Bahadur from my parents who hail from Punjab and have seen the 1971 war but when I read the script I was completely blown away. He is a hero and patriot who is still remembered and loved to this day and capturing his spirit in the film is of the highest importance to me."
Vicky Kaushal's first look from the film was released in 2019 on the day of Manekshaw's death anniversary. He uploaded it with the caption, "A huge honour and an even bigger responsibility. #FieldMarshalSamManekshaw"
Director Meghna Gulzar shared the announcement on Twitter with the caption, "The man. The legend. The brave heart. Our Samबहादुर... On the birth anniversary of Field Marshal #SamManekshaw, his story has found its name. #SamBahadur". The same post was also shared by Vicky Kaushal and RSVP's official handles.
In a statement about the film, Gulzar said, "He was a soldier's soldier and a gentleman's gentleman. They don't make men like Sam Bahadur anymore. I'm so honoured to be telling his story with Ronnie Screwvala and the incredibly talented Vicky Kaushal. On the Field Marshal’s birth anniversary, his story has got its name. I couldn’t be happier."
Producer Ronnie Screwvala also added, "“We are excited and honoured to unfold the story of one of our greatest heroes and announce the title ‘Sam Bahadur’ on the occasion of his birth anniversary. A great man was born today and we hope to do everything in our power to honour his memory and legacy."
Vicky Kaushal will also be seen in Ashwatthama, a sci-fi film will be based on a character from the Mahabharata, directed by Aditya Dhar.
