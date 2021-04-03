Sam Manekshaw's Biopic, Starring Vicky Kaushal, Gets a Title

The announcement was made today on the occasion of Manekshaw's birth anniversary. He was one of the most prominent figures that led India to the 1971 Indo-Pak victory, which led to the formation of Bangladesh.

The movie was already making the rounds in a lot of conversations since most people found Kaushal's resemblance to Manekshaw uncanny.

In a statement, Kaushal said "I had always heard stories about Sam Bahadur from my parents who hail from Punjab and have seen the 1971 war but when I read the script I was completely blown away. He is a hero and patriot who is still remembered and loved to this day and capturing his spirit in the film is of the highest importance to me."

Vicky Kaushal's first look from the film was released in 2019 on the day of Manekshaw's death anniversary. He uploaded it with the caption, "A huge honour and an even bigger responsibility. #FieldMarshalSamManekshaw"