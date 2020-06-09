While in lockdown at his Panvel farmhouse, Salman Khan made optimal use of his time and showed his creative side by painting and even by releasing three songs. As the Maharashtra government allowed the shoots to resume, the actor is ready to start the pending work on three projects - Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Guns of North - in the coming weeks.Confirming the same to Mid-day, a source said, “First, Salman will film the Radhe song with Disha Patani. The number was originally supposed to be shot in Azerbaijan, but now they will film it in a studio. Some patchwork shoot is pending as well. The makers are eyeing a Diwali release.”During the lockdown, director Abhiraj Minawala stayed with Salman at his farmhouse and developed the Hindi adaptation of Marathi film Mulshi Pattern, starring Aayush Sharma. Mid-Day reports, “Salman has a special appearance in the movie, which has been titled Guns of North. While the project will tentatively go on floors in mid-July, the actor will join the unit in the last leg. He will sport a beard for his role of a Punjabi cop.”There is also Farhad Samji’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi, the dates for which are being reworked. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.