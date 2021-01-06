Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe’ Rights Sold for Rs 230 Cr To Zee Studios
Salman Khan Films (SKF) have sold the rights of the film to Zee Studios for Rs 230 crores.
Salman Khan Films (SKF) has reportedly sold the rights of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai to Zee Studios for Rs 230 crores in what is one of the biggest deals signed in Bollywood. The Salman Khan-starrer was scheduled to release on Eid 2020 but filming was interrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and only wrapped on 14 October.
Deal Between SKF and Zee Studios for Future Releases?
Reports also suggest that Salman Khan's production house has signed a blanket deal with Zee Studios for other SKF productions such as Pankaj Tripathi-starrer Kaagaz which will premiere on Zee5. Salman's last few releases,like Race 3, Bharat and Dabangg 3, have also premiered on Zee television channels.
Will 'Radhe' Make It To the Big Screen in 2021?
Radhe is to release on Eid in 2021. However, the makers might go the digital way if the situation fails to normalise. Salman Khan also received a request from single screen owners to release Radhe theatrically to help them revive footfalls in the cinema halls after business took a hit due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Radhe has been directed by Prabhudeva and also stars an ensemble cast of Randeep Hooda, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff.
