Salman to Play Sikh Cop in Next Film With Brother-in-Law Aayush?
For his next project, it seems Salman is collaborating within the family. Even as he’s just wrapping up his next Eid release Radhe, Salman already has another film on his place. This one’s similar to his Dabangg franchise in that it’s a cop film in which Salman will be sharing the screen with his brother in law, Aayush Sharma, reported Mumbai Mirror. The film will be helmed by Abhiraj Minawala. Minawala also directed Aayush Sharma’s debut film LoveYatri. Aayush will be playing a North Indian gangster opposite Salman.
Salman has previously done very few roles which required him to pull off the turban look, which is why he is excited to embark on this journey.
The source also revealed that Salman will be growing a real beard for the role. So far, the script has no female actor opposite Salman’s character. However, there will be one opposite Aayush Sharma’s character.
The film, which is yet to be titled, will go on floors in May. Salman will begin shooting for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali after he has wrapped up this film by late 2020. It is currently scheduled for a late 2021 release.
Salman Khan was last seen in Dabangg 3, which also starred Saiee Manjrekar and Sonakshi Sinha. In its opening weekend, Dabangg 3 made Rs 80 crores at the Indian box office.
(With inputs from Mumbai Mirror)
