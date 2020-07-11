Salman Khan, Disha Patani to Complete 'Radhe' Shoot in Mumbai

While in lockdown at his Panvel farmhouse, Salman Khan made optimal use of his time and showed his creative side by painting and even by releasing three songs. As the Maharashtra government allowed the shoots to resume, the actor is ready to start the pending work on Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai in the coming weeks.

The film was supposed to release on 22 May on Eid but the shoot came to a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic. Confirming the news to Mumbai Mirror, source said an action sequence and a song are left to be shot for the film.

The song was scheduled to be shot in Azerbaijan, but it won't be possible with the flying restrictions in place. "The team is contemplating shooting it against a green screen now with visual effects making it appear like it’s been shot abroad. The action sequence will also be shot in a city studio. There’s 10-12 days of work left on the film,” the publication quote the source and revealed that the first look could be out by August-end.