Saif to Play Ananya’s Father in ‘Raees’ Director’s Next Film?
Saif Ali Khan is gearing up to play the antagonist in Tanhaji, also starring Ajay Devgn. Now, according to a report by peepingmoon.com, the actor has signed Raees director Rahul Dholakia’s thriller, that is to be bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment. The yet-to-be-titled movie is reportedly about a father-daughter relationship and Ananya Panday has been brought on board to essay the role of Saif’s daughter.
Sources told the website that the film will go on floors in April next year and an official announcement from Excel Entertainment will be made in a week.
Saif Ali Khan has wrapped shoot for Nitin Kakkar’s Jawani Jaaneman, Ali Abbas Zafar's Amazon Prime show Tandav and Yash Raj Films’ Bunty Aur Babli 2 that are all scheduled for release next year. He also has Pavan Kriplani’s horror-comedy Bhoot Police in his kitty, which will go on floors mid-January.
Ananya Panday, on the other hand, is busy shooting for Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khattar and will start Shakun Batra-directorial with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in February-March 2020.
(Inputs: peepingmoon.com)
