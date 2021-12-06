Akhtar's 'Naseem', Azmi's 'Doosra Banwas': How Artists Depicted a Changing India
In Saeed Akhtar's Naseem, Kaifi Azmi plays an old man recounting tales of Hindus and Muslims fighting the British.
In Saeed Akhtar Mirza's 1995 film, Naseem (The Morning Breeze), the late Urdu poet Kaifi Azmi essays the role of an ailing old man who regales his eponymous granddaughter with anecdotes of his youth when Hindus and Muslims in India, rejoiced in one another's festivities and fought in solidarity against the British colonial rule.
This narrative of religious harmony and national integration is juxtaposed with the burgeoning communal tension during the months preceding the Babri Masjid demolition in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh on December 6, 1992, by 'kar sevaks'. The tense reality witnessed by the school-going Naseem (Mayuri Kango) is in stark contrast to the pre-partition past of her grandfather, as India's secular fabric begins to erode slowly.
What makes Mirza's penultimate film equally relevant now (if not more) is that the reality of contemporary India is a deja vu of its tumultuous past. As more and more people get infected by the communal virus deadlier than COVID-19, our society is increasingly becoming consumed by hate towards the 'other' community/religion.
The vast number of so-called educated urban Indians demanding a ban on the Tanishq advertisement (which exemplifies secularism) last year, is a reflection of the dangerous venom called intolerance that has poisoned many.
Even in the film, we get to witness the spurt of divisiveness when Naseem's elder brother and fundamentalist friend (Kay Kay Menon) ridicule the 'love and peace' advice dished out by her grandfather, as they are raring to avenge the injustice against their community, using violence. Such misguided youth become tools in the hands of divisive politicians to further their political agenda.
Naseem ends with the death of Kaifi Azmi's character coinciding with the demolition of Babri Masjid, thereby symbolically marking the fall of our country's pluralistic bastion. Azmi, an embodiment of secularism in the film, was pained by the gradual erosion of India's secular fabric in real life too.
His lament found expression in the poem, Doosra Banwas (The Second Exile), which imagines Lord Ram visiting his birthplace Ayodhya on the day of demolition and becoming despondent on witnessing the carnage and divisive politics played out in his name. Ram subsequently decides to go on exile again.
Fortunately for Azmi, when he recited the poem at an event in the late 90s, the socio-political climate of India was a bit more tolerant than it is now. If such an act of "blasphemy" were to be attempted in today's time, in all probability, the socialist poet would have to languish in jail alongside many other artists and activists on account of hurting religious sentiments.
Ever since the right-wing forces rose to power in the previous decade, the wave of intolerance has been sweeping over India, rendering artists and their work extremely vulnerable to attack. Stand-up comic Munawar Faruqui found himself at the receiving end of bigotry, as the beginning of the new year turned nightmarish for him when he was arrested on 1 January in Indore, Madhya Pradesh for alleged objectionable jokes on Hindu deities, following a complaint by the son of a BJP politician.
Faruqui was released on bail after more than a month. The message from the Sangh Parivar (the collection of Hindu nationalist organisations) is loud and clear—the Nehruvian rhetoric of a pluralistic society needs to give way to the hegemony of their Hindutva ideology; furthermore, any individual or entity acting as proponents of a composite culture must be prepared to face clampdown.
Ironically, it is the state of Uttar Pradesh—having a tradition of religious syncretism before the Babri mayhem—that has been at the forefront of the deepening religious divide in India. Before the spread of fundamentalism in the state, it used to be emblematic of the Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb—a poetic phrase comparing the Hindu-Muslim camaraderie to the holy confluence of India's major rivers—Ganga and Yamuna.
The late shehnai maestro Ustad Bismillah Khan and his predecessors from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, stood as glaring symbols of this inclusive culture whose Muslim identity never prevented them from performing at temples and Hindu festivals. This time capsule of a heterogeneous Varanasi can be visited in Goutam Ghose's documentary, Sange Meel Se Mulaqat (1989), on the Bharat Ratna artist.
The Awadhi tradition of multiculturalism can be further witnessed in Niharika Popli's documentary, Rasan Piya (2015), on the life of renowned Hindustani (Indian) classical musician, the late Ustad Abdul Rashid Khan, from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh. Belonging to a lineage of artists who performed in provinces of diverse faiths, he was appointed the court singer to the Hindu king of Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh.
Even in Rashid Khan's life, religion didn't hinder him from singing at the temples of the king's wife and daughter. An exemplar of polytheism and yet a devout Muslim, Rashid Khan was also a devotee of the Hindu god, Lord Krishna, and would fast on Janmashtami (the birthday of Krishna) every year. Such has been the heterogeneous culture of India that is characterised by the ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family).
However, the Indian idiom of 'unity in diversity' stands threatened today by the hijackers of culture and religion who are hell-bent on spinning the country's age-old multicultural narrative. But amidst this smog of distortion, as responsible citizens, we must block hate from seeping into our love-filled hearts. As dada jaan (Kaifi Azmi) explains to Naseem in the climactic scene of Mirza's film that whatever colour the sky adorns, it doesn't matter. What is important is to smile!
