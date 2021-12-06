Akhtar's 'Naseem', Azmi's 'Doosra Banwas': How Artists Depicted a Changing India

Ironically, it is the state of Uttar Pradesh—having a tradition of religious syncretism before the Babri mayhem—that has been at the forefront of the deepening religious divide in India. Before the spread of fundamentalism in the state, it used to be emblematic of the Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb—a poetic phrase comparing the Hindu-Muslim camaraderie to the holy confluence of India's major rivers—Ganga and Yamuna.

The late shehnai maestro Ustad Bismillah Khan and his predecessors from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, stood as glaring symbols of this inclusive culture whose Muslim identity never prevented them from performing at temples and Hindu festivals. This time capsule of a heterogeneous Varanasi can be visited in Goutam Ghose's documentary, Sange Meel Se Mulaqat (1989), on the Bharat Ratna artist.

The Awadhi tradition of multiculturalism can be further witnessed in Niharika Popli's documentary, Rasan Piya (2015), on the life of renowned Hindustani (Indian) classical musician, the late Ustad Abdul Rashid Khan, from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh. Belonging to a lineage of artists who performed in provinces of diverse faiths, he was appointed the court singer to the Hindu king of Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh.