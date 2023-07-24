ADVERTISEMENT
'Rocky Aur Rani...': CBFC Changes 'Bra' to 'Item', Alters Tagore Scene

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's final runtime is said to be 2 hours and 48 minutes.

'Rocky Aur Rani...': CBFC Changes 'Bra' to 'Item', Alters Tagore Scene
Karan Johar's upcoming directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, is all set to release in theatres on 28 July. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan among others.

As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, the CBFC has enforced a few cuts and alterations to the film before issuing it a U/A certificate.

Take a look at the list:

  • The cussword ‘b*******d’ has been replaced by ‘behen di.’

  • 'Bra' has been changed to 'item.'

  • The rum brand Old Monk has been changed to Bold Monk.

  • Three dialogues from the movie have been edited - references to Lok Sabha and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and one in a lingerie shop store that was reportedly deemed to be "vulgar" and "degrading women."

  • An alteration has also been made to the Rabindranath Tagore scene.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's final runtime is said to be 2 hours and 48 minutes.

