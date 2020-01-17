Richa Chadha and Kangana Never Discussed Politics During ‘Panga’

For Richa, professionalism counts. "I am someone who has worked in films with different actors and when we actors work in a film, we all come together professionally to put our effort to make a film, tell a story. That is the intention and in Panga, too. Kangana and I came as two professionals acting in a film. It is that simple," she explained.

Directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari and produced by Fox Star Studios, the film features Jassi Gill, Neena Gupta, child actor Yagya Bhasin along with Kangana and Richa.

Sharing an insight of her character in the film, Richa said: "I would say that it is an important story of two female kabbadi players and their lives. My character Meenu plays from defence position and Kangana's character Jaya is a star offender. After having a successful journey in the game of kabaddi, Jaya settles for a family life with husband and child. Meenu continues to play the game. When Jaya decides to get back to the game, Meenu encourages and pushes her to get into fitness, regular training and do everything to prepare her for the game. It is the journey of Jaya and how Meenu supports her."