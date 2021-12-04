A Glorious Tribute: Ranveer Singh Thanks Fans for the Response to ‘83’ Trailer

Expressing his happiness, Ranveer’s note on Instagram read, “Thank you to movie fans all over the country and beyond, our film fraternity, the press… people from all walks of life and generations have appreciated the movie’s trailer, and we are filled with gratitude and gladness. This is not just a movie – it’s a glorious tribute to that moment in Indian history that changed it all! It’s about the great achievement of the Indian Cricket Team of 1983 – ‘Kapi’s Devils’! These men are legends, and it’s an honour to be a part of the cinematic telling of their iconic story on the big screen!”