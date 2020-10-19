Ranveer & Rohit Join Hands For 'Cirkus'; Film to Release Next Year
Cirkus will mark Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty's third film together.
After the massive success of Simmba, Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty have joined hands for another film, Cirkus. Cirkus will be Rohit Shetty's take on William Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors.
Apart from Ranveer, the ensemble cast includes Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, Mukesh Tiwari, Anil Charanjeett, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Murli Sharma.
Presented by Bhushan Kumar in association with Reliance Entertainment, Cirkus is set to go on floors next month and will be shot in Mumbai, Ooty, and Goa. The film is scheduled to hit theatres late next year.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.