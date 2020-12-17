Ranbir to Salman, Actors Who Played Themselves in Films

Lately, a film trailer that has created a lot of buzz is AK vs AK, starring Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap. AK vs AK, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, started grabbing eyeballs when Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap sparred on Twitter to promote the film.

The most interesting part about AK vs AK is that both Kapoor and Kashyap play themselves in lead roles, a concept Bollywood has not experimented with. Yes, of course we have seen actors play themselves in films, but they have mostly been cameos. Let us take a look at a few such examples: