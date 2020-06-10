With the resumption of work in the film and television industry, a lot of projects that were lined up for a 2020 release have resumed work on the post-production level. Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra was supposed to hit theatres on 4 December 2020, but has been shifted to 2021 due to the pandemic.According to a Mumbai Mirror report, director Ayan Mukerji had been working even in the lockdown coordinating between the post-production units in Mumbai and London. He has also been finalising the screenplay and dialogues for Part 2, which will go on floors immediately after the release of Brahmastra.Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Brahmastra’ Release Deferred ?Ayan doesn’t want a lot of gaps between the first and second part, since it’s a trilogy, a source told the publication. With the resumption of work, the special preview trailer in in the works and is expected by August 2020. “It’s a scaled-up film and they are planning a prolonged campaign with a series of videos leading up to the release, like it happens in the West. The first of the lot is expected to be out by August,once the visuals are polished,” the source added.In the film, Ranbir reportedly plays a DJ who leaves home against his father’s wishes and discovers he has superpowers along the way. Director Ayan Mukerji revealed that his character’s name was initially meant to be Rumi but was later changed to Shiva.Amitabh Bachchan Wraps Up ‘Brahmastra’ Shooting We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.