Rajkummar Rao to Star in the Hindi Remake of Telugu Film 'HIT'

Rajkummar Rao will be starring in the Hindi remake of Telugu thriller HIT. The original movie featured Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma in the lead roles.

Director Sailesh Kolanu who helmed HIT will also be directing the Hindi version of the film.

Rajkummar Rao, who will be playing the cop, said in a statement, “It’s an engaging story, relevant in today’s environment. As an actor, I am always on the lookout to play characters I haven’t explored, and HIT gives me a chance to do that. I am looking forward to take this journey with Sailesh and Dil Raju.”

Sailesh Kolanu, in his statement said that he is excited to join hands with Rajkummar. “The first case of HIT tells the story of a police officer who is constantly fighting a battle with his past and his present. I wanted to cast someone who can bring that darkness to the role and still make the audience root for him with a matured performance,” said Kolanu.