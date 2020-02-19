Paresh Rawal, Dimple Kapadia, Rajkummar in a Quirky Comedy

Dinesh Vijan’s upcoming comedy film will star Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon along with actors Paresh Rawal and Dimple Kapadia. The untitled comedy film will cast Rawal and Kapadia as parents who are adopted by a couple of orphans, played by Rajkummar and Sanon, reported Mumbai Mirror.

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, the movie will also incorporate other important social issues in its plot. The comedy film will also mark the debut of Gujarati director Abhishek Jain. The film is expected to go on floors in mid-March. The filming will begin in Delhi. The makers are hoping for a 2020 end release.