Paresh Rawal, Dimple Kapadia, Rajkummar in a Quirky Comedy
Dinesh Vijan’s upcoming comedy film will star Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon along with actors Paresh Rawal and Dimple Kapadia. The untitled comedy film will cast Rawal and Kapadia as parents who are adopted by a couple of orphans, played by Rajkummar and Sanon, reported Mumbai Mirror.
According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, the movie will also incorporate other important social issues in its plot. The comedy film will also mark the debut of Gujarati director Abhishek Jain. The film is expected to go on floors in mid-March. The filming will begin in Delhi. The makers are hoping for a 2020 end release.
Tenet also stars BlacKKKlansman star John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh. Caine has been a fixture in all of Nolan’s films since Batman Begins and Branagh worked with the director in Dunkirk. Nolan’s Interstellar and Dunkirk DoP Hoyte van Hoytema returns but his regular composer Hans Zimmer has been replaced with Ludwig Göransson, who won an Oscar for Black Panther.
Tenet is set to shoot in six more countries around the world including India. The film will release in theatres worldwide on 17 July 2020.
Earlier, photos of Dimple Kapadia on the sets of Tenet in Estonia had leaked and given us a first glimpse of the veteran Indian actor in the Hollywood production.
(With inputs from Mumbai Mirror)