Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 30 April took to Twitter to express grief over the sudden demise of veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor who passed away in Mumbai."Multifaceted, endearing and lively...this was Rishi Kapoor Ji. He was a powerhouse of talent. I will always recall our interactions, even on social media. He was passionate about films and India's progress. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.Kapoor breathed his last after he was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday night.Politicians, ministers and leaders across party lines on Thursday took to Twitter to express offer condolences.Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to say that this has been the worst week for Indian cinema, in the backdrop of the death of actor Irrfan Khan on Wednesday.Veteran Bollywood Actor Rishi Kapoor Dies at 67 Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar and Ram Vilas Paswan also took to Twitter to call the news 'shocking.'Congress MLA Shashi Tharoor remembered Rishi Kapoor as his senior schoolmate with whom he had once competed with in "inter-class dramatics."Several other leaders and minister across party lines too offered condolences.In a career spanning over five decades, Kapoor did over 90 films. He is survived by his wife Neetu Singh Kapoor and children Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor.Bachchan, Akshay, Rajinikanth Mourn the Death of Rishi Kapoor