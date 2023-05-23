Owlet Films Announces Launch of 'Mytho', A Film Division On Indian Mythology

Owlet Films announced a brand new scripting division that will work on Indian mythology, called "Mytho," on Monday, 22 May. The new film division, started by producer Manish Hariprasad, is dedicated to telling stories about the Indian mythological landscape.
Their Instagram post read, "We are thrilled to announce the launch of MYTHO, a brand new scripting division of Owlet Films, dedicated to telling the stories from the rich Indian mythological landscape."
It went on to add, "From adventures of heroic Warrior-Kings to enchanting sagas of Devs and Asurs, from ancient tales of morality, to stories from Epics, MYTHO is dedicated to crafting captivating cinematic experiences that transport you to realms both mythical and awe-inspiring."
"With our passion for storytelling and our knowledge of Indian MYTHO-universe, get ready to embark on a mythical journey like no other," the post concluded.
Take a look at the post here:
In a statement shared by Owlet Films the production house said that it aspires to "draw inspiration from ancient epics, folklore, and regional mythologies, to showcase the cultural fabric and spiritual legacy of India through its mythological film."
Speaking about the announcement, Hariprasad shared, "We aim to tell the stories that have made us – the stories that our elders told us, the stories that gave our imagination its first flight, the stories that instilled moral values. These are the stories from Ramayana and Mahabharata, from Puranas and Upanishads, from Panchatantra and Hitopadesh – stories enriched with the wisdom of sages and thinking men, stories that are eternal, stories that helped shape our humanity. We are excited to bring such stories to you."
Owlet Films' last project was the Annu Kapoor-starrer Crash Course, which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Original.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)