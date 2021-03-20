'Mumbai Saga' Earns Rs 2.82 Crore on Day 1 at Box Office

John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi have been trying to lure audiences to the theatres for their upcoming film Mumbai Saga. On its opening day, the crime action thriller earned Rs 2.83 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#MumbaiSaga has a low Day 1, despite face-value + positive word of mouth... Biz affected by #Covid pandemic... More so in #Maharashtra, where the film was expected to perform best... Should witness an escalation in biz on Day 2 and 3... Fri ₹ 2.82 cr. #India biz.