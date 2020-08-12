Mumbai Resident Mistaken for Rhea, Subjected to Abusive Messages

Sagar told Mumbai Mirror that initially he had dismissed the calls as wrong numbers because it never occurred to him that the callers were asking for Bollywood actor Rhea. "Soon after, the calls and messages became very frequent and they turned abusive in nature. I started receiving voice calls, video calls and messages on WhatsApp. People even asked me to send a photo of myself when I told them they were mistaken", he said.

The report adds that Sagar's cousin told him that a news channel had carelessly flashed Rhea's number when it was showing Sushant's call records. After that the Mumbaikar understood the gravity of the situation.

Rhea Chakraborty has been in news since an FIR was filed in Patna against her by Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh. Rhea has been accused of abetting the actor's suicide, siphoning off funds from his account and harassing him emotionally. Some time back, Rhea had filed a petition in the Supreme Court alleging that media trials are already pronouncing her guilty and adding to her trauma.

(Inputs: Mumbai Mirror)