First Look: Meet Veer and Zoe in ‘Love Aaj Kal’ Poster
On 16 January, Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram to share the first look of Love Aaj Kal. Love Aaj Kal is directed by Imtiaz Ali and also stars Sara Ali Khan opposite Kartik Aaryan.
In the poster, Sara Ali khan is lying on top of Kartik Aaryan. While the latter’s eyes are closed, Sara has a gloomy expression. The poster announces the release date of the film: 14 February.
In the poster, the text ‘Love Aaj Kal’ has the years “2020” and “1990” written on either side of it. While “2020” comes with a hashtag symbol, “1990” has the postal symbol next to it; possibly hinting at how love has changed over the years.
The caption reads, “वहाँ हैं नहीं जहाँ लेटे हैं .......कहीं उड़ रहे हैं Veer और Zoe❤ #LoveAajKal
Trailer out tomorrow !! (They’re not where they lay, Veer and Zoe are flying somewhere else)”
Take a look:
Sara Ali Khan also shared the poster on Instagram. She wrote, “Meet Veer and Zoe Come get wound up in our whirlwind wonderland #LoveAajKal Trailer out tomorrow‼️”
The Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan-starrer is the new installment in the Love Aaj Kal franchise. The original film, starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone, had the same title.
While talking about working with Imtiaz Ali, Kartik said
Reports have suggested that Kartik will be seen playing a teenager from the 90s.
Kartik Aaryan was last seen in the remake of Pati Patni Aur Woh, which also starred Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. Sara Ali Khan was last in Simmba, which starred Ranveer Singh in the lead.
Recently a picture of Kartik Aaryan from the sets of Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal had gone viral on social media. The actor could be seen sporting a school uniform and a clean shave. The actor was wearing a plain white shirt, tie and brown pants.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)