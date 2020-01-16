First Look: Meet Veer and Zoe in ‘Love Aaj Kal’ Poster

On 16 January, Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram to share the first look of Love Aaj Kal. Love Aaj Kal is directed by Imtiaz Ali and also stars Sara Ali Khan opposite Kartik Aaryan.

In the poster, Sara Ali khan is lying on top of Kartik Aaryan. While the latter’s eyes are closed, Sara has a gloomy expression. The poster announces the release date of the film: 14 February.

In the poster, the text ‘Love Aaj Kal’ has the years “2020” and “1990” written on either side of it. While “2020” comes with a hashtag symbol, “1990” has the postal symbol next to it; possibly hinting at how love has changed over the years.

The caption reads, “वहाँ हैं नहीं जहाँ लेटे हैं .......कहीं उड़ रहे हैं Veer और Zoe❤ #LoveAajKal

Trailer out tomorrow !! (They’re not where they lay, Veer and Zoe are flying somewhere else)”

